Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 890,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after buying an additional 51,021 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,522,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

