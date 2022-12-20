Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,143 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.24) to GBX 5,800 ($70.46) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.37) to GBX 5,700 ($69.24) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,856.67.

Shares of RIO opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

