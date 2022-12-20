D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

