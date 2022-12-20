D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

