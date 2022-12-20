D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $11.02 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 3.2% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

