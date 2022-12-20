D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $209.41 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $140.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

