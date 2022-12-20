D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

