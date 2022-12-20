D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after buying an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,749,000 after purchasing an additional 222,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $244.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $197.03 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

