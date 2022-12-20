D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHY stock opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

