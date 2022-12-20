D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases 759 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.00.

NYSE:MCK opened at $375.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.40.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

