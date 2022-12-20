D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 88.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in APA by 3,836.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 657,849 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in APA by 130.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 23,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on APA shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

APA Trading Up 0.1 %

APA stock opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.66. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

