D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $130.61 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $295.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

