D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $76.10 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $394.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

