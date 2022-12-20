Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

