Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Daktronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 130,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,941.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Daktronics in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 58.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.