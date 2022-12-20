Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,122,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,423. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.22 and a 200 day moving average of $266.82. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

