Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Buys 337 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.80. 15,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,736. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.