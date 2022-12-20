Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $107.20. The stock had a trading volume of 35,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.02. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

