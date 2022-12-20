DataHighway (DHX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $87.17 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00016187 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $87.17 million and approximately $120,096.25 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,967,410 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.59718184 USD and is down -15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,219.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

