DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $2.71 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $86.74 million and $118,528.31 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $2.71 or 0.00016137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,966,252 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.59718184 USD and is down -15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,219.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

