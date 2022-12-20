DataHighway (DHX) Price Tops $2.79 on Major Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $89.28 million and $121,314.50 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00016520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.01 or 0.05241552 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00497890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.96 or 0.29500212 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,966,874 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.59718184 USD and is down -15.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $87,219.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

