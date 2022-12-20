Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Sold by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned about 0.21% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,159. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

