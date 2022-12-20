DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0484 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $414.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00115019 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00197036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00038132 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,781,211 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

