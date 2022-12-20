Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 29.9% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 304.9% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $436.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $408.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.16. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

