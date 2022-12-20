Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Delhi Bank Stock Performance
Delhi Bank stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. Delhi Bank has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $24.50.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
