Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,450

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,800 ($34.01) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,690 ($32.68) to GBX 2,500 ($30.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Derwent London from GBX 3,050 ($37.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.23) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $22.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.68. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

