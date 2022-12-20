Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Major Shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat Buys 40,000 Shares

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Design Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 645,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

