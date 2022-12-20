Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Major Shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat Buys 40,000 Shares

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Sr One Capital Fund I. Aggregat bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $325,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,526,476 shares in the company, valued at $53,125,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Design Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 645,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,055. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.36. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $26.30.
Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DSGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Stories
