Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $115.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.21%.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,436,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $6,633,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

