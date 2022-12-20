Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Target Price to GBX 140

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 156 ($1.90) to GBX 140 ($1.70) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

TUI Price Performance

Shares of TUI stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. TUI has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

