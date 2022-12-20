Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) vs. Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Head-To-Head Survey

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) and Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Deutsche Post and Pigeon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Post $96.72 billion 0.47 $5.98 billion $4.83 7.62 Pigeon $848.45 million 2.20 $79.95 million $0.14 27.43

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Pigeon. Deutsche Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pigeon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Post 5.89% 25.19% 8.15% Pigeon 8.52% 10.21% 8.00%

Dividends

This table compares Deutsche Post and Pigeon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Pigeon pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Deutsche Post pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pigeon pays out 71.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Deutsche Post is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Post has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pigeon has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Post and Pigeon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Post 0 5 6 0 2.55 Pigeon 1 0 0 0 1.00

Deutsche Post presently has a consensus price target of $54.77, indicating a potential upside of 48.83%. Given Deutsche Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Pigeon.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Pigeon on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. This segment also provides digital products, including stamps with data matrix codes and various postal services. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

About Pigeon

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. It offers breastfeeding, weaning, skincare, women's care, and large-sized products for babies, as well as other products for babies and mothers. The company also provides child-rearing support, babysitter dispatch, event child-care, and preschool education services; and operates child-minding facilities and daycare centers. In addition, it offers elder care and anti-aging products, and elder care support services; and baby and mother related care products, such as nursing bottles and nipples, toiletries, and skincare products. Pigeon Corporation markets its products under the Pigeon and Lansinoh brands. The company was formerly known as Pigeon Honyuki Honpo Corporation and changed its name to Pigeon Corporation in 1966. Pigeon Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

