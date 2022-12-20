dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $204.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and approximately $3,720.72 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00006053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.17 or 0.00386465 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00031567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021947 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02941232 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,739.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars.

