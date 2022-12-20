dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $204.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $2,568.54 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00388845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00031702 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02941232 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $6,739.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

