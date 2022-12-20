Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.96) to GBX 5,010 ($60.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.69) to GBX 3,160 ($38.39) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo Stock Down 0.2 %

About Diageo

DEO traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $179.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.15. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.