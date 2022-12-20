DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.79

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 1808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,768 shares of company stock worth $708,576 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 342.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

