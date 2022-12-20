Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 90,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 855,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 277,725 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 143,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 96,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.13.

