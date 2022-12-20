Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Position Decreased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.1% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.76% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $31,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.16.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.