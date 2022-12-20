Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,630 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. 264,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,824,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The stock has a market cap of $402.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,287 shares of company stock worth $20,838,322. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

