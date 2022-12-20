Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Purchases 6,161 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 1.3% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after purchasing an additional 115,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 30,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

