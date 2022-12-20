Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,524,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC raised shares of Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

