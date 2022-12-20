Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,167 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,196,000. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

IWR opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $83.57.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

