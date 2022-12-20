Diversified Trust Co Sells 1,706 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Block were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after acquiring an additional 686,870 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,915,000 after acquiring an additional 426,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Block by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,870,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.98.

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,864,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

