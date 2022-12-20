DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $14.00. DLocal shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 17,555 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLocal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DLocal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.