DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Gap Up to $13.19

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $14.00. DLocal shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 17,555 shares traded.
DLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DLocal from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
