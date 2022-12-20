DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives $32.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In related news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $238,405.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $221,605.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,819.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,709. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

