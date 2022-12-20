Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $63,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $5.61 on Tuesday, hitting $652.58. 4,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equinix

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

