Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $24.36 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,316 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 3.31% of Steelcase worth $24,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 227.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,436,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,336,000 after buying an additional 3,778,016 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 17.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,307,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,872,000 after buying an additional 1,368,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 478,719 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 251.6% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 466,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 333,883 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SCS. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sidoti upgraded Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Stock Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.06. 57,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $796.26 million, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 498,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.