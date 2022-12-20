Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $52.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.21. 14,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.07. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

