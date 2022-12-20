Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $92.11 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 732,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 1.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $92,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.65. 1,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $96.83 and a 1 year high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

