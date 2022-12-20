Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $22,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 25.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 27.0% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 36.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.