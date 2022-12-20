Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $31,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $422.53. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.01 and a 200-day moving average of $406.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

