DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,171. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $140.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

